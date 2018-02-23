Country songstress Ashley Monroe has announced her forthcoming studio album, "Sparrow," which will be released on April 20 on Warner Music Nashville.
This marks Monroe's fourth studio album, which was recorded with veteran producer Dave Cobb in the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, Tennessee. It is the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated album, The Blade. Today, she also released the song "Hands On You" from that musical effort.
In her new album, Monroe has turned many difficult experiences from her childhood (such as losing her father) into songs. These orchestral recordings explore all of the sides of a fully-formed woman that is not afraid of her scars. She worked with some of her closest collaborations such as Waylon Payne and Brendan Benson. These songs were recorded and written while Monroe was pregnant with her first child, and for the songstress, that was an empowering feeling.
Her new song "Hands On You" is available on iTunes.
