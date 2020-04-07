Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed actor and rising pop star Asher Angel ("Andi Mack") chatted with Digital Journal about his new music, which includes his "All Day" single. On being an artist in the digital age, Angel said, "It feels incredible. Getting to do what I do for a living just means the world to me since there aren't that many people that have the opportunity. It's just incredible." While in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he shared that he has been practicing all of his musical instruments, in an effort to hone and perfect his craft. "I have been playing a lot of instruments and practicing constantly. I've always been playing board games," he said. On his musical inspirations, he said, "The main thing that inspires my music are the personal experiences of my life and things that I've gone through. My biggest inspiration growing up was Michael Jackson, who immersed me in the pop world. My background was musical theatre, I'm a theatre kid. I would watch his moves and the way he sings, and I would try to make it my own somehow." Speaking of musical theatre, he noted that this was the foundation for his acting career. "I was begging my parents to take me to Los Angeles to start my acting career but they weren't convinced right away so I kept doing musical theatre for a couple of more years and then, they were finally convinced. I came out here for my first pilot season, where I booked my first series regular on the Disney channel and the DC Comics superhero movies," he said. Angel listed Justin Timberlake as his dream collaboration choice in music. "I've always been a Justin Timberlake fan, and now we have the same manager. I would love to collaborate with him in the future," he said. Speaking of Timberlake and the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson, his musical influences include Ne-Yo and Bruno Mars. When asked about his personal favorite social media platform, he responded, "That's a good question. My favorite is probably For his song "Chills," he acknowledged that the idea for it came spontaneously. "We just went with the idea," he said. "I went in and recorded it and two weeks later, we filmed a music video for it, and it all happened really fast in the music business." On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "Family." In the spare time that he has during this pandemic, he enjoys spending it with his family and his puppies. I'm just taking it easy and watching movies with the family. In a way, we get to use this as good family time. It is nice to be together since we are always on the go," he said. A proud moment for him was seeing himself on the big screen for the first time. "That was pretty amazing, and I got to check that off my list of accomplishments. That was certainly a big moment for me," he admitted. When asked about his alternate career choice (if he weren't in music and entertainment), he remarked, "I've always been into sports even when I was little. I would love to be in the NBA or NFL. That would be awesome." Angel defined the word success as "being happy and fulfilled." For his loyal fans, Asher concluded, "Stay healthy, stay safe, please wash your hands and we will get through this together." That was certainly a big moment for me," he admitted.When asked about his alternate career choice (if he weren't in music and entertainment), he remarked, "I've always been into sports even when I was little. I would love to be in the NBA or NFL. That would be awesome."Angel defined the word success as "being happy and fulfilled."For his loyal fans, Asher concluded, "Stay healthy, stay safe, please wash your hands and we will get through this together.""All Day" is available on such digital service providers as Spotify and Apple Music. Asher Angel revealed that he will be releasing more new music in the near future.