ARTY chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "Daydreams" and he opened up about being an electronic artist in this digital age.

On the track "Daydreams," he said, "I got the vocal demo from Sophie, Rik, and Cimo about a year ago. We changed some of the lyrics together to bring a little bit more of a positive message to it, and then I've been working on the production since then. I had a couple of different ideas on how the drop should sound, and the more uplifting and euphoric vibe felt the most right."

Regarding his future plans, he said, "A lot of new music for both ARTY and ALPHA 9. I actually have tons of finished/almost finished tracks that I am planning to release soon. It's a very exciting time."

On being an electronic artist in this digital age, he said, "I didn't really catch the times as an artist when it wasn't digital era. I only bought physical copies like audio tapes or CDs when I was a kid, but by the time I started to release my music, the dance scene was already shifting to digital platforms like Beatport and others."

"There are pros and cons to it, of course. These days, with music streaming services it's way easier for the fans and listeners to have access to a greater amount of music, and discover new music, but at the same time, it can be very overwhelming," he said.

He listed the following artists as his dream collab choices: The Weeknd, London Grammar, or EDEN. "I've been listening to their music for a long time and I'm a huge fan," he said.

On the future of electronic music, he said, "It's hard to tell where it's going to be in two years. Electronic music changes very rapidly, much faster than eight to 10 years ago. But everything comes in circles, so I do believe that progressive house will be as big again, as it was in the Swedish House Mafia era."

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, ARTY responded, "Inspired and confident." "I've been making music and touring for almost 10 years now, and I was thinking that I'd build some sort of tiredness over it, but truth is that I feel more inspired than ever, so it's a chapter of my life where I know exactly what kind of music I wanna share with my fans and what I'm gonna do for the next 10 to 15 years at least," he elaborated.

ARTY concluded about "Daydreams," "I just hope that they enjoy this record as much as I do. My team and I have put an enormous amount of time into it, but also a lot of love and passion, so hopefully people can feel it too."