Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Famed DJ and producer ARTY chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Rain," his love for electronic music, and the digital transformation of the dance music scene. When asked what motivates him each day, ARTY said, "A really simple thought each morning about how grateful I am for my life; producing the music I love, and playing all over the world for my fans. This feeling is the best motivation I could ever find." He shared that his music is inspired by other people's music. "All kinds of music, from underground techno and progressive to indie-dance. Also, different situations in my life: people I've met and shows I've played. Sometimes when I don’t feel inspired I just tell myself to look around. Cause this world is beautiful and full of incredible things. ARTY is drawn to electronic music since producers and fans together, "are part of something greater." "Something that unites millions around the world," he said. The musician noted that he has a lot of plans for 2018. "I have so much music scheduled to release later this year. In the first three months of 2018 I have already released six tracks and remixes, and it's only the beginning. Next week, only six days after 'Rain' comes out, I have a collaboration with Spencer Brown releasing on Anjunabeats, and new ARTY and ALPHA 9 singles are also scheduled for May. And as far as it goes, 2018 is about to be my biggest year yet," he said. Regarding the impact of technology in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene, ARTY said, "Technology is everything. It has helped all of the bedroom producers to make music with the simplest setup, not needing expensive studio gear to prove themselves. New technologies have allowed producers to be as close as possible to their fans, either by social media or streaming services." As a musician, ARTY regularly uses technology in his daily routine. "I use it to make my music, to talk to my fans, and to play my shows," he explained. ARTY listed such artists as The Weeknd, EDEN, Childish Gambino, and Frank Ocean as his dream collaboration choices. For his fans, he concluded about "Rain," "I just hope they love this record. All I wanna do is make the best music for my fans, so we can share the moment and enjoy it together." "Rain" by ARTY is available on To learn more about ARTY and his 2018 touring schedule, check out his On his new track "Rain," ARTY said, "After I released 'Sunrise' and saw the incredible reaction from fans, who are all still in love with progressive house. I wanted to do something similar, but more club-oriented. 