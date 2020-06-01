By By Markos Papadatos 50 mins ago in Music The music and art community worldwide mourns the loss of renowned artist, poet, songwriter, and educator Terry Quirk, who passed away on June 1 at his home in Salisbury, England. He was 78 years old. When Argent and White were writing the songs that would become Odessey and Oracle, they asked him to design their album cover art, and they subsequently brought him to their recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios in London, England, for inspiration. He is known for his misspelling of the word ‘odyssey’ in their album's title. This error had gone unnoticed until after the album had gone to print. It is considered a part of rock legend as the artwork and songs themselves. When Odessey and Oracle was first released, it was considered a commercial flop, but a year later, it featured their international hit single "Time of the Season," and it made the all-time greatest album lists by Rolling Stone and Mojo Magazines. Quirk’s friendship and association with The Zombies continued over the next five decades, where he recently painted the covers for the band’s 2015 album Still Got That Hunger and tabletop book The Odessey: The Zombies in Words and Images. Last year, the Zombies were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His artwork has been featured in exhibitions at The O2 Arena and Victoria and Albert Museum in London; moreover, his original cover paintings for Odessey and Oracle and Still Got That Hunger are still on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio. The late artist, poet, songwriter, and educator is survived by his wife, Erica, their five children, and seven grandchildren. He is best known for iconic painting of psychedelic cover for The Zombies' seminal studio album Odessey and Oracle from 1968. His friendship with them began before the band was formed. Quirk has met Colin Blunstone and bass player Chris White when they were in local grammar school.When Argent and White were writing the songs that would become Odessey and Oracle, they asked him to design their album cover art, and they subsequently brought him to their recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios in London, England, for inspiration.He is known for his misspelling of the word ‘odyssey’ in their album's title. This error had gone unnoticed until after the album had gone to print. It is considered a part of rock legend as the artwork and songs themselves.When Odessey and Oracle was first released, it was considered a commercial flop, but a year later, it featured their international hit single "Time of the Season," and it made the all-time greatest album lists by Rolling Stone and Mojo Magazines.Quirk’s friendship and association with The Zombies continued over the next five decades, where he recently painted the covers for the band’s 2015 album Still Got That Hunger and tabletop book The Odessey: The Zombies in Words and Images. Last year, the Zombies were inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.His artwork has been featured in exhibitions at The O2 Arena and Victoria and Albert Museum in London; moreover, his original cover paintings for Odessey and Oracle and Still Got That Hunger are still on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.The late artist, poet, songwriter, and educator is survived by his wife, Erica, their five children, and seven grandchildren. More about Terry Quirk, Artist, the zombies, Colin Blunstone Terry Quirk Artist the zombies Colin Blunstone