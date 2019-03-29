Armin van Buuren wins big at International Dance Music Awards

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On March 29, it was announced that internationally recognized Dutch electronic superstar Armin van Buuren won big at the 2019 International Dance Music Awards (IDMA). He took home three awards. Most impressive about "A State of Trance" is that it reaches over 40 million listeners in over 80 countries, and most recently, is celebrated its 900th landmark episode. In addition, Armin was the recipient of the prestigious IDMA Legacy Award, which honors artists that have made a substantial impact in the electronic dance music scene. Throughout his respected career in electronic dance music, Armin was named the "World's Best DJ" five times by the coveted DJ Magazine. To this day, the Dutchman continues to push himself to the limits every take that he takes a festival main stage and with every new track he releases. Armin van Buuren also moved up four spots to No. 16 in His latest track, "Don't Give Up on Me," which features Lucas & Steve and Josh Cumbee is available on Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Armin van Buuren's vivacious trance anthem " Going into the 2019 International Dance Music Awards (IDMA), Armin van Buuren was already considered the favorite to win, and rightfully so. He swept the "Best Male Artist (Trance)" category, and his radio show "A State of Trance" was named "Best Podcast/Radio Show."Most impressive about "A State of Trance" is that it reaches over 40 million listeners in over 80 countries, and most recently, is celebrated its 900th landmark episode.In addition, Armin was the recipient of the prestigious IDMA Legacy Award, which honors artists that have made a substantial impact in the electronic dance music scene.Throughout his respected career in electronic dance music, Armin was named the "World's Best DJ" five times by the coveted DJ Magazine. To this day, the Dutchman continues to push himself to the limits every take that he takes a festival main stage and with every new track he releases.Armin van Buuren also moved up four spots to No. 16 in Billboard's Dance 100 list , which was presented several hours earlier.His latest track, "Don't Give Up on Me," which features Lucas & Steve and Josh Cumbee is available on Apple Music and on Spotify : Digital Journal reviewed Armin van Buuren's vivacious trance anthem " Turn It Up ." More about armin van buuren, International Dance Music Awards, Electronic armin van buuren International Dance ... Electronic