Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageArmin van Buuren wins big at International Dance Music Awards

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On March 29, it was announced that internationally recognized Dutch electronic superstar Armin van Buuren won big at the 2019 International Dance Music Awards (IDMA). He took home three awards.
Going into the 2019 International Dance Music Awards (IDMA), Armin van Buuren was already considered the favorite to win, and rightfully so. He swept the "Best Male Artist (Trance)" category, and his radio show "A State of Trance" was named "Best Podcast/Radio Show."
Most impressive about "A State of Trance" is that it reaches over 40 million listeners in over 80 countries, and most recently, is celebrated its 900th landmark episode.
In addition, Armin was the recipient of the prestigious IDMA Legacy Award, which honors artists that have made a substantial impact in the electronic dance music scene.
Throughout his respected career in electronic dance music, Armin was named the "World's Best DJ" five times by the coveted DJ Magazine. To this day, the Dutchman continues to push himself to the limits every take that he takes a festival main stage and with every new track he releases.
Armin van Buuren also moved up four spots to No. 16 in Billboard's Dance 100 list, which was presented several hours earlier.
His latest track, "Don't Give Up on Me," which features Lucas & Steve and Josh Cumbee is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Armin van Buuren's vivacious trance anthem "Turn It Up."
More about armin van buuren, International Dance Music Awards, Electronic
 
Latest News
Top News
UK lawmakers poised for pivotal vote on May's Brexit deal
Armin van Buuren wins big at International Dance Music Awards
Op-Ed: Office Depot settles for $35 million with FTC for fake reports
Garfield beach phone mystery solved after 30 years
Sherpa widows breaking down taboos as they eye Everest
Review: 'The Lightning Thief' musical is worthy of the deities themselves Special
US performs first kidney transplant from living donor with HIV
2018 saw global warming emissions reach a record level
Ukraine's Poroshenko vows to beat comedian rival as campaign closes
Funding fossil fuels is 'cash cow' for Canada's major banks