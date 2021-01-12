Email
article imageArmin van Buuren unveils all-time A State Of Trance Top 1000 list

By Markos Papadatos     32 mins ago in Music
World-renowned electronic producer and DJ Armin van Buuren has revealed his all-time A State of Trance (ASOT) Top 1000 list. Digital Journal has the scoop.
His nonstop countdown stream will kick off on Thursday, January 14; moreover, his 1000th episode of ASOT will take place on January 21. This countdown will be presented by van Buuren himself, as well as co-host Ruben de Ronde and monthly show resident Ferry Corsten. It will include ASOT year mixes, exclusive interviews, as well as fan videos.
He has already unveiled 950 tracks from the Top 1000 list, and these tracks can be streamed by clicking here. This is a list of the most popular ASOT records of all time, and it was tabulated by votes from the show's listening fan-base.
When the countdown stream concludes on January 21, the time will have come to dive headfirst into the 1000th episode of ASOT, which will be broadcast live from the ASOT radio studio in Amsterdam. This episode, in particular, will start three hours earlier than its usual time, and it will run through the final Top 50 tracks in the Top 1000 list.
In addition, they will announce news concerning the forthcoming ASOT 1000 celebrations.
This past fall, as Digital Journal reported, Armin van Buuren ranked No. 4 in the 2020 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll.
To learn more about ASOT, check out its YouTube channel and its Twitch page.
For more information on Armin van Buuren, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
