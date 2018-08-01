By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Armada Music has a major reason to celebrate. It has been named "Best International Label" at the Promo Only Summer Sessions 2018. Armada Music wins big at IDMA awards supplied by Armada Music At the Promo Only Summer Sessions 2018, which were held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Amsterdam-based record label (Armada) bested other top contenders such as Anjunabeats, Ministry Of Sound, Monstercat and Spinnin' Records, to triumph as "Best International Label." The CEO of Armada Music, Maykel Piron, acknowledged that this award for "Best International Label" is a prestigious one. "We are over the moon with this amazing result," he said. Piron shared that they have a "great setup" at Armada with "very passionate and dedicated people" working at the label. He added that it is "great" feeling knowing that their hard work and efforts are recognized by the most influential people in the music industry in the United States at the Promo Only Summer Sessions, which are one of the leading music conferences in the world. Aside from The Netherlands, Armada Music has offices in New York City and London. It has evolved into the largest independent dance music record label worldwide, and it celebrated its 15-year anniversary. To learn more about Armada Music, visit its Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported, Armada Music and Armin van Buuren were the big winners at this year's International Dance Music Awards (IDMAs). At that award show, Armada was named "Best Global Label," an honor that it has won for an unprecedented five times.At the Promo Only Summer Sessions 2018, which were held in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Amsterdam-based record label (Armada) bested other top contenders such as Anjunabeats, Ministry Of Sound, Monstercat and Spinnin' Records, to triumph as "Best International Label."The CEO of Armada Music, Maykel Piron, acknowledged that this award for "Best International Label" is a prestigious one. "We are over the moon with this amazing result," he said.Piron shared that they have a "great setup" at Armada with "very passionate and dedicated people" working at the label. He added that it is "great" feeling knowing that their hard work and efforts are recognized by the most influential people in the music industry in the United States at the Promo Only Summer Sessions, which are one of the leading music conferences in the world.Aside from The Netherlands, Armada Music has offices in New York City and London. It has evolved into the largest independent dance music record label worldwide, and it celebrated its 15-year anniversary.To learn more about Armada Music, visit its official website More about Armada Music, armin van buuren, Label, Record Armada Music armin van buuren Label Record