Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAriana Grande kicks off 'Sweetener World Tour' in Albany, NY

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     51 mins ago in Music
On March 18, Grammy award-winning pop superstar Ariana Grande kicked off her "Sweetener World Tour" in Albany, New York.
Grande's "Sweeter World Tour" will continue throughout the year with stops all over the world, which will include a headlining performance at Coachella in mid-April. On June 18 and 19, Grande will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Grande was the recipient of many new certifications commemorating her major commercial success over the last six months. Her Sweetener album was certified platinum, and her latest studio offering, thank u, next was also certified platinum; moreover, her smash single "no tears left to cry" has been certified triple-platinum and "God is a Woman" also earned double-platinum certification.
In February of 2019, as Digital Journal reported, Grande broke streaming records with her critically-acclaimed studio album thank u, next. Last month, she also won her first career Grammy award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" for Sweetener.
To learn more about pop mega-star Ariana Grande and her "Sweetener World Tour" dates, check out her official website.
More about Ariana Grande, Sweetener, Tour, World, Albany
 
Latest News
Top News
New institute to look at human and AI interactions
Mathematics' highest prize won by a woman for the first time ever
'Fascist' perfume, flatulent hippo star in Israel election social media war
Bolsonaro's US visit ignites Twitter firestorm in Brazil
Falcon Heavy to make history in first commercial launch in April
Instagram adds in-app checkout as it pushes e-commerce
Matt Stell talks 'Prayed For You,' future and Alanis Morissette Special
Iran's Mahan Air cancels Paris flights over 'sanctions'
Q&A: How augmented reality and big data are shaking up sales Special
Canada's oil sands still struggling and investors are worried