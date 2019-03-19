Grande's "Sweeter World Tour" will continue throughout the year with stops all over the world, which will include a headlining performance at Coachella in mid-April. On June 18 and 19, Grande will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Grande was the recipient of many new certifications commemorating her major commercial success over the last six months. Her Sweetener album was certified platinum, and her latest studio offering, thank u, next
was also certified platinum; moreover, her smash single "no tears left to cry" has been certified triple-platinum and "God is a Woman" also earned double-platinum certification.
In February of 2019, as Digital Journal reported
, Grande broke streaming records with her critically-acclaimed studio album thank u, next
. Last month, she also won her first career Grammy award for "Best Pop Vocal Album
" for Sweetener
.
