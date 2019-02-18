By By Markos Papadatos 57 mins ago in Music Pop princess Ariana Grande has a major digital milestone to celebrate. She has broken the streaming record for any album by a female artist in music history. In addition, her latest studio offering, thank u, next, becomes her fourth No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Her album earned a glowing review from Grande secured the No. 1 song, as well as the No. 1 album and No. 1 music video simultaneously on iTunes and on Apple Music, which is an impressive feature; moreover, she had the No. 1 Song on Spotify, nationally and worldwide. She has also dominated the United Kingdom charts with several No. 1 achievements. Most recently, as Digital Journal Her single "7 rings" is also spending its fourth consecutive week at the top of the Grande's new album, thank u, next, is available on thank u, next has sold in excess of 360,000 units in under a week, and it holds the distinction for being the largest streaming week for a pop album, as well as the largest streaming week by a female artist in Apple Music history.In addition, her latest studio offering, thank u, next, becomes her fourth No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts. Her album earned a glowing review from Digital Journal Grande secured the No. 1 song, as well as the No. 1 album and No. 1 music video simultaneously on iTunes and on Apple Music, which is an impressive feature; moreover, she had the No. 1 Song on Spotify, nationally and worldwide. She has also dominated the United Kingdom charts with several No. 1 achievements.Most recently, as Digital Journal reported , Grande won her first-ever Grammy award for "Best Pop Vocal Album" for Sweetener.Her single "7 rings" is also spending its fourth consecutive week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts.Grande's new album, thank u, next, is available on iTunes and on Spotify More about Ariana Grande, Streaming, Pop, Grammy, thank u, next Ariana Grande Streaming Pop Grammy thank u next