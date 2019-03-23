Special By By Markos Papadatos 22 mins ago in Music Country singer-songwriter April Kry chatted with Digital Journal about her empowering new single "If Girls Ruled the World." Kry also spoke about the impact of technology on the music business. "It's a subject matter that means so much to me, and I had expressed that to them on many occasions so, they both actually came to me with the title and it just took off from there. We finished and recorded it that day so it flowed really easily," she added. Her songwriting is inspired by everything from the sun on her skin to stories she hears from strangers about their lives. "I find inspiration to be all around me on a daily basis. I choose what stories and themes mean the most to me and I start the process," she said. Regarding her daily motivations, she said, "To be honest, I have such a fire within me that continues to push me towards my musical goals. I am completely independent right now, which means I do everything myself. It's freeing and extremely scary, but I think the unknowns truly motivate me to be the absolute best I can be on a daily basis. I am very rooted in my faith and that is what, quite frankly, keeps me sane. All artists are a little crazy. I think you have to be to make art that is meaningful." On her plans for 2019, 5) How do you feel that technology has changed the music business? (especially with iTunes and Spotify taking over) There are pros and cons to the state of the music business today. On one hand, you have complete freedom as an artist to promote your music on social platforms, release your music without a label, and create quality content yourself. You really couldn't do any of those things before without a label. On the other hand, streaming services like Spotify pay you pennies on the dollar for your music, and that is how a lot of my generation consumes music. We are headed in the right direction with the Music Modernization Act, but we still have a long way to go to ensure proper payment for songwriters. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, Kry said, "I use technology daily with all of my social media platforms to promote my music. I will use services like Apple Music to stream and iTunes to purchase albums and singles." She listed John Mayer as her dream male duet choice in music. "If I could do a duet with John Mayer I would die happy. He's a genius. I would also love to collaborate with Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. Two of my top favorites," she said. For her fans, she concluded about "If Girls Ruled the World," "The song itself is a fight song for women across the globe. My intention, especially because I wrote it with two of my best guy friends, is not to belittle men, but to promote equality and respect towards women." "In today's day and age, even with the steps we have taken towards progress, it is apparent that women are still sometimes viewed as inferiors or sex objects. I want to change the narrative and instill confidence in my young female fan base. It is a really important message that I think needs to be heard," she said. 