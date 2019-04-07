By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Apple Music is the latest streaming service that has decided to lower its prices in India. Its monthly rate is now able to match its local streaming services. This new, lower price plan is now Several outlets noted that this price cut was due to Spotify and Gaana features Punjabi music and podcasts, and it accounts for half of the country's active music streaming industry. Most recently, JioSaavn and Gaana reduced their This news followed the price cuts by local streaming services such as JioSaavn and Gaana. It was reported that Apple Music in India is now offered for the equivalent of $1.43 a month, as opposed to $1.73 a month.This new, lower price plan is now available to new consumers and existing users. India is a very important market for streaming services, especially due to its rich musi scene.Several outlets noted that this price cut was due to Spotify and YouTube Music launching in India, however, they are several local streaming services in India that are quite popular within the country, namely JioSaavn and Gaana , the latter of which is a Gurugram-based company with over 80 million users.Gaana features Punjabi music and podcasts, and it accounts for half of the country's active music streaming industry.Most recently, JioSaavn and Gaana reduced their annual subscription rates substantially in an effort to take on Spotify and YouTube Music; moreover, Gaana has a student plan that is even further discounted. Both JioSaavn and Gaana are technically free to use with the exception of their premium versions, which allow such perks as ad-free streaming and offline downloads. More about apple music, Gaana, streaming service, YouTube, JioSaavn More news from apple music Gaana streaming service YouTube JioSaavn India