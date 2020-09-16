Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music World-renowned DJ and electronic producer Andrew Rayel chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Everything Everything." On life in quarantine, he said, "It has been good, sending most of my time at home, in the studio working on some new music and making sure when all of this craziness is over I come with tons of new material that I can play live." "​​​​​​​Also, for the fist time in the last 10 years I felt like was was living a normal life where I could go asleep at a reasonable hour, wake up every day at 8 a.m., and have a normal day without intense traveling. Silver linings of a pandemic to a touring artist," he said with a sweet laugh. Regarding his plans for 2020 and beyond, Rayel said, "So far, just like everyone else I’m trying to stay positive that we're gonna get back on the road soon and maybe do a few shows at the end of 2020, but except that, release new music, remixes, live sets from cool locations or unique productions that I've been doing lately and as always, my weekly radio show Find Your Harmony." On his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Even though I don't see my fans at live shows, where I usually get my biggest inspiration and energy from, there are still a lotto things that I can get inspired from like a nice long walk in the woods or watching a very emotional movie, listening to a cool song." "Sometimes I would get motivated by messages that my fans are sending me on Instagram or Facebook , letting me know that they are listening to my tracks and supporting me. Being positive in the simplest way right now is super important for your health and mind," he added. He collaborated with Olivia Sebastianelli on "Everything Everything." "I got the a cappella of 'Everything Everything' from my management who was in touch with Olivia's team and I got inspired right away after hearing Olivia's voice. She truly has an incredible and unique tone that I haven't seen much before except for the likes of the great Adele. Also my mind drifted away, sounded like a James Bond movie or something, so much emotion and energy in it. Days late, the record came to life," Rayel said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, "Follow the Light." For his fans and supporters, he said, "I just want to say that we should all try and stay positive, do our best to float and swim this storm we are in, most importantly, we are all in this together. Stay safe, and take care of each other." Rayel concluded about "Everything Everything," "It is probably the biggest track I produced this year. It's a bit softer than my usual tracks but It's got such a beautiful vocal by Olivia Sebastianelli and I think it's perfect for the times like these. It means a lot to me and I hope you will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed producing it." To learn more about Andrew Rayel, check out his 