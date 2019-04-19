Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Andrew Hagar of S.0.S chatted with Digital Journal about his debut EP "From the Other Side I." He is the son of veteran rocker Sammy Hagar. "This is a bit of an experimental concept EP. It's about a dude that falls into a black hole into a weird new world. This EP is comprised of songs that deal with that short story," he added. "It's a real true expression of myself. The rest of the songs will be a part of another EP that will be part II." He acknowledged that "Triggerman" was inspired by some tragic events, however, he turned that into something positive. Andrew will be touring with his father, Sammy Hagar (of Van Halen fame), and The Circle all summer long. "That will be amazing," he foreshadowed. "We always have a great time on the road." He revealed that he and his friend King Daniel curate a monthly showcase at Hotel Café in Los Angeles, California, called 'The Holy Stoned Revival.' In addition, he will be performing with Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers in Mexico this June. Andrew noted that he would love to collaborate more with his older brother, Aaron since whenever they get together, their vibe is reminiscent of The Everly Brothers. "Hopefully, I will work more with my brother in the future," he said. Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Andrew described it as a double-edged sword. "Ultimately, it's a blessing. My theory is that there is no incentive for people to develop mastery anything for anything. Anyone can do anything, which is a wonderful thing, but it also causes a lot of noise and a lot of static. You need to position yourself in a unique spot or niche to pull through the static," he said. 