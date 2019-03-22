Email
article imageAndrea Bocelli announces 2019 U.S. tour dates this winter

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Global music star Andrea Bocelli has announced his winter tour dates in the United States, which will take place in December of 2019.
His tour will kick off on December 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. On December 18 and 19, Bocelli will be performing at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
As an added treat for Bocelli's fans and followers, PBS stations all over the country will air a new special "Bocelli @ 60," during the month of March, in celebration of the world renowned tenor's 60th birthday.
In addition, this PBS special program will include songs from his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed album Si, which will include "Fall On Me," his duet with his son, Matteo Bocelli.
For more information on internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli, check out his official homepage.
Read More: Andrea Bocelli chatted with Digital Journal in October of 2018.
More about Andrea Bocelli, si, Tenor, Madison square garden, Matteo Bocelli
 
