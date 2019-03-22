His tour will kick off on December 5 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. On December 18 and 19, Bocelli will be performing at Madison Square Garden
in New York City.
As an added treat for Bocelli's fans and followers, PBS stations all over the country will air a new special "Bocelli @ 60," during the month of March, in celebration of the world renowned tenor's 60th birthday.
In addition, this PBS special program will include songs from his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed album Si
, which will include "Fall On Me,
" his duet with his son, Matteo Bocelli.
For more information on internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli
, check out his official homepage
.
Read More
: Andrea Bocelli chatted with Digital Journal
in October of 2018.