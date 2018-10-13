Email
article imageAndrea Bocelli and son Matteo Bocelli glorious on 'Fall On Me' Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Global music star Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, worked together on the song "Fall On Me." Digital Journal has the scoop.
This marks the first time that Andrea collaborated with his son, Matteo, and the end result is simply magical. "Fall On Me" is featured in the end credits of the forthcoming film The Nutcracker and The Four Realms starring Keira Knightley and Helen Mirren.
"Fall On Me" is available on iTunes.
The Verdict
Overall, Andrea Bocelli and his son, Matteo, are fantastic on their "Fall On Me." This duet is a match made in musical heaven. Andrea and Matteo both soar on their resonant vocals and on their piano playing. It is safe to say that Matteo is following in his father's footsteps and his future in the music industry should be bright and promising. "Fall On Me" garners an A rating.
To learn more about rising singing sensation Matteo Bocelli, check out his Facebook page and official website.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with internationally recognized tenor Andrea Bocelli about his upcoming shows in New York, which will include performances at Madison Square Garden and the Metropolitan Opera House.
More about Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Fall On Me, Tenor
 
