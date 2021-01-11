Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Los Angeles singer-songwriter, DJ and recording artist Anabel Englund chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her "Messing with Magic" debut album. While it was difficult for her to select a personal favorite recording from this musical effort, she listed "Float," "Underwater," "So Hot," and "Burn It" as the ones that stand out to her at the moment. "There are different songs for different moods," she said. "They are all beautiful in their own way." Each day, she is motivated as an artist simply by journaling. "Through writing and journaling, I am able to see my life more and it allows me to take a look closer into what my life is like and my relationships. I am able to live in the cream of my life," she said. Messing with Magic is available on digital service providers by Englund listed SZA and Miley Cyrus as her dream collaboration choices in music. "I think it would be really fun to do something with Miley Cyrus, her voice is so unique," she said. On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Here We Are." She shared that she loves the remix package of "Underwater" featuring MK. It features such remixers as Redfield, Dombresky, Benson, Nightlapse, and Andre Salmon & Freedom B. "Working with MK was great. He is a dear friend and whenever we work together, it's always fun. I love the remix package," she said. "Each remixer put their own touch on it and they all sound so different. I am really excited to play some of those in my DJ sets." Her "Underwater" remixes package is available on digital service providers by Englund defined the word success as "taking care of myself and being able to provide for myself and all of my needs and wants." For her fans and listeners, she said, "Thank you for listening, I love you. There is so much more to come. Stay tuned." To learn more about Anabel Englund and her new music, follow her on On the song selection approach for her Messing with Magic breakthrough album, she said, "It just happened by writing. It happened through creating all of the songs, which resulted in a compilation for an album. The album just made itself."While it was difficult for her to select a personal favorite recording from this musical effort, she listed "Float," "Underwater," "So Hot," and "Burn It" as the ones that stand out to her at the moment. "There are different songs for different moods," she said. "They are all beautiful in their own way."Each day, she is motivated as an artist simply by journaling. "Through writing and journaling, I am able to see my life more and it allows me to take a look closer into what my life is like and my relationships. I am able to live in the cream of my life," she said.Messing with Magic is available on digital service providers by clicking here Englund listed SZA and Miley Cyrus as her dream collaboration choices in music. "I think it would be really fun to do something with Miley Cyrus, her voice is so unique," she said.On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said, "Here We Are."She shared that she loves the remix package of "Underwater" featuring MK. It features such remixers as Redfield, Dombresky, Benson, Nightlapse, and Andre Salmon & Freedom B. "Working with MK was great. He is a dear friend and whenever we work together, it's always fun. I love the remix package," she said. "Each remixer put their own touch on it and they all sound so different. I am really excited to play some of those in my DJ sets."Her "Underwater" remixes package is available on digital service providers by clicking here Englund defined the word success as "taking care of myself and being able to provide for myself and all of my needs and wants."For her fans and listeners, she said, "Thank you for listening, I love you. There is so much more to come. Stay tuned."To learn more about Anabel Englund and her new music, follow her on Facebook and on Instagram More about Anabel Englund, messing with magic, Album, Remix, DJ Anabel Englund messing with magic Album Remix DJ Singersongwriter Los angeles