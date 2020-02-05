Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Amy Jack chatted with Digital Journal about her new album, "Introducing Amy Jack," which was produced by country legend Merle Haggard. She listed "Got A Life To Catch" as her personal favorite song on this project. "That was a great one. We wrote this one with females in mind and I think so many can relate. It was great to have Merle produce it," she said. For Jack, it was "incredible" to have the late Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard as her producer. "He is so renowned and we got to record in his beautiful studio which had been recently built at the time. Merle was so creative and was always looking to work." On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's truly a different landscape. I get to connect with people from all over the world and easily give them new music to consume. I am always learning something new because of it." For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Be sure to educate yourself and most importantly be honest. Honesty in your music and honesty in your life will take you far." She listed the late Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson as her dream collaboration choices. "It was the pleasure of a lifetime to work alongside Merle, but I would have loved to hear our voices together. And Willie is such a great voice. It would be a dream," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an artist, she said, "I use technology daily to connect with those that aren’t in the same place as me. I often use Skype to write with people across the country or rehearse something. It's a gift to be able to communicate so closely with someone from far away." For her listeners she concluded about her album, "This is a very special record to me because it was one of the last albums that Merle worked on in his legendary life. To be a part of that is truly an honor. I hope everyone can hear him in the production of the album." To learn more about Amy Jack and her music, check out her On the song selection approach of her new album, she said, "It began with Merle requesting I sing one of his songs. They called to see if I'd like to record at Hagg studio in Redding, CA. 'My Favorite Memory' came to mind first and I also wanted an upbeat song and to be able to feature a good friend that played with Merle, Don Markham so we did 'Got Lonely Too Early' as well. The others are originals that were sent to me and that I got to write with amazing people in Nashville like Anthony Cunningham, Don Goodman, and Dwayne Hitchings to name a few."She listed "Got A Life To Catch" as her personal favorite song on this project. "That was a great one. We wrote this one with females in mind and I think so many can relate. It was great to have Merle produce it," she said.For Jack, it was "incredible" to have the late Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard as her producer. "He is so renowned and we got to record in his beautiful studio which had been recently built at the time. Merle was so creative and was always looking to work."On being an artist in the digital age, she said, "It's truly a different landscape. I get to connect with people from all over the world and easily give them new music to consume. I am always learning something new because of it."For young and aspiring musicians, she said, "Be sure to educate yourself and most importantly be honest. Honesty in your music and honesty in your life will take you far."She listed the late Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson as her dream collaboration choices. "It was the pleasure of a lifetime to work alongside Merle, but I would have loved to hear our voices together. And Willie is such a great voice. It would be a dream," she said.Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine as an artist, she said, "I use technology daily to connect with those that aren’t in the same place as me. I often use Skype to write with people across the country or rehearse something. It's a gift to be able to communicate so closely with someone from far away."For her listeners she concluded about her album, "This is a very special record to me because it was one of the last albums that Merle worked on in his legendary life. To be a part of that is truly an honor. I hope everyone can hear him in the production of the album."To learn more about Amy Jack and her music, check out her official website and her Facebook page More about Amy Jack, Country, Merle haggard, Album Amy Jack Country Merle haggard Album