On October 11, Grammy award-winning recording artist Amy Grant will be releasing a limited edition Christmas vinyl box set: "Home for Christmas," "A Christmas Album" and "A Christmas to Remember." This marks the first time ever that she will be releasing her popular and beloved Christmas albums on vinyl. For fans of Amy Grant, it will be a nostalgic and special way to kick off the holiday season. This box set will feature handwritten lyrics of the fan-favorite "Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song)." In addition, it will include two rare songs, a cover of "Merry Christmas Darling" and "Let the Season Take Wing," which will be available solely in the vinyl box set. This holiday season, Grant will be reuniting with longtime collaborator, distinguished artist Michael W. Smith, where they will co-headline their popular Christmas tour, presented by Balsam Hill, which will incorporate a full symphony orchestra at each performance. Canadian musician Marc Martel will serve as their special musical guest on this tour. Following her tour with Michael W. Smith, Grant and her husband, Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill, will kick off their annual "Christmas at the Ryman" residency in Nashville. It will be comprised of 12 holiday shows that will start on December 11 and they will conclude on December 23 at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which is affectionately known as the "Mother Church." Home for Christmas is one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time. To learn more about Amy Grant and her upcoming show dates, check out her official homepage