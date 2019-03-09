American Idol winner Nick Fradiani to perform at The Paramount

Email
article imageAmerican Idol winner Nick Fradiani to perform at The Paramount

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Huntington - On April 10, singer-songwriter Nick Fradiani (of "American Idol" fame) will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
A former American Idol champion, Fradiani will be opening for Matt Nathanson at The Paramount. That show is presented by Walk 97.5 FM.
His song "I'll Wait for You" and its music video were both well-received from Digital Journal.
The song is available on his Where We Left Off EP, which is is available on iTunes.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Nick Fradiani, check out his official website and Facebook page.
More about nick fradiani, American idol, Winner, the paramount
 
