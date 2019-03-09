American Idol winner Nick Fradiani to perform at The Paramount

Huntington
-
On April 10, singer-songwriter Nick Fradiani (of "American Idol" fame) will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island.
A former American Idol
champion, Fradiani
will be opening for Matt Nathanson
at The Paramount
. That show is presented by Walk 97.5 FM.
His song "I'll Wait for You
" and its music video were both well-received from Digital Journal
.
The song is available on his Where We Left Off
EP, which is is available on iTunes
.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Nick Fradiani
, check out his official website
and Facebook page
.