Singer-songwriter Stefano Langone ("American Idol" fame) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new music, "Why I'm Here" single, and his future plans. "My mom inspired me to take control. I literally went to the bathroom, where I wanted to compose myself and when I looked at my reflection in the mirror, and that's how the song started. I went back to the studio and wrote it. The song was one of the fastest-written songs ever," he added. On his future plans, Langone said, "To continue to release music and try to get closer and closer to fans and supporters. Unfortunately, I am going to need vocal surgery pretty soon due to a polyp on my vocal cords, which is a blessing since not much is happening these days. I will be back ready to go and performing by mid to late February." "I have so much music from all these years and it is time to release my music. I tell people that I've gotten this far in Los Angeles thanks to my voice. I never had to get a day job out there, music is all I do," he said. He opened up about life during the quarantine. "I have a love and hate relationship with quarantine," he said. "It has been an eye-opening experience, I learned a lot. On one hand, you learn a lot by yourself. Your mental toughness, hope, vision, and future, and the idea of what matters are all tested. It was a great lesson for me." "It's a very crazy time right now. You find so many truths in the darkness about yourself and what you want in this life," he added. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "I think it's great because it gives more access to my music. Although it is very flooded, there is always a place for you and your voice. Believe in your message, your content, your music, and what you have to offer." Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, "The Inconvenient Truth." He recently released the moving ballad "Why I'm Here" as a single, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal . "It was written about a year before the pandemic. I was going through a patch in life, where you don't feel 'in your power.' I was on the phone with my mom and I told her I was going through a hard time. She told me to 'kick those doors open and the kingdom will come,' and that's where the song came about," he said. He defined the word success as "a hell of a drug when you decide what it's going to be for you in life." "I got married right before the pandemic, so success for me was a little jaded," he said. "Success is being a good man and husband and supporting your family mentally, emotionally, and financially. Leading my path and being a leader in this life and sharing a true message of humility," he added. For his fans and followers, he remarked about "Why I'm Here," "It's so transcendent, emotional, and real. Life is not easy but this is why we are here." "Why I'm Here" is available on digital service providers by For more information on Stefano and his new music, visit his "I got married right before the pandemic, so success for me was a little jaded," he said."Success is being a good man and husband and supporting your family mentally, emotionally, and financially. Leading my path and being a leader in this life and sharing a true message of humility," he added.For his fans and followers, he remarked about "Why I'm Here," "It's so transcendent, emotional, and real. Life is not easy but this is why we are here.""Why I'm Here" is available on digital service providers by clicking here For more information on Stefano and his new music, visit his Facebook page official homepage , and follow him on Twitter and Instagram