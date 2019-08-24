Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On August 23, the pop-rock sibling trio We Three (of "America's Got Talent" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about their future plans, which will include their forthcoming "We're All Messed up - but It's Ok" EP. Most recently, they celebrated their one-year anniversary since they appeared on the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent. "It has been over a year since we auditioned for that show and it has been crazy ever since. It's been a whirlwind for us," they said. Their forthcoming EP, We're All Messed up - but It's Ok, will be released on September 20 and it is available for pre-order on We Three acknowledged that this EP is a shift for them musically. "Some of the topics on the EP are intense topics. We are being vulnerable with the music. We really want to make sure that the music that we put out has depth," they said. "We wanted to make sure that it's honest and real. We've been working very hard on this new project. We are very excited for it to come out this September," they admitted. "There will be more tours shortly following," they foreshadowed. "We are staying busy and we're loving it. We can't wait to play this new music for everybody." To learn more about the band On performing at The Paramount , they said, "We loved The Paramount. It was one of our highlights of the 'Lifeline' Tour. That was one of the coolest venues and the space underneath it was really incredible."Most recently, they celebrated their one-year anniversary since they appeared on the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent. "It has been over a year since we auditioned for that show and it has been crazy ever since. It's been a whirlwind for us," they said.Their forthcoming EP, We're All Messed up - but It's Ok, will be released on September 20 and it is available for pre-order on Apple Music . "It's a five-track EP," they revealed. "We've been traveling, we've been doing radio tours back and forth across the country all summer and we are about to release this project in a few weeks that we are super stoked about," they said.We Three acknowledged that this EP is a shift for them musically. "Some of the topics on the EP are intense topics. We are being vulnerable with the music. We really want to make sure that the music that we put out has depth," they said. "We wanted to make sure that it's honest and real. We've been working very hard on this new project. We are very excited for it to come out this September," they admitted."There will be more tours shortly following," they foreshadowed. "We are staying busy and we're loving it. We can't wait to play this new music for everybody."To learn more about the band We Three and their music, check out their official Facebook page and their website More about We Three, America's Got Talent, Trio, Band, Ep We Three America s Got Talent Trio Band Ep poprock