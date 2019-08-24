Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article image'America's Got Talent' alums We Three talk about upcoming EP Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On August 23, the pop-rock sibling trio We Three (of "America's Got Talent" fame) chatted with Digital Journal about their future plans, which will include their forthcoming "We're All Messed up - but It's Ok" EP.
On performing at The Paramount, they said, "We loved The Paramount. It was one of our highlights of the 'Lifeline' Tour. That was one of the coolest venues and the space underneath it was really incredible."
Most recently, they celebrated their one-year anniversary since they appeared on the NBC reality competition America's Got Talent. "It has been over a year since we auditioned for that show and it has been crazy ever since. It's been a whirlwind for us," they said.
Their forthcoming EP, We're All Messed up - but It's Ok, will be released on September 20 and it is available for pre-order on Apple Music. "It's a five-track EP," they revealed. "We've been traveling, we've been doing radio tours back and forth across the country all summer and we are about to release this project in a few weeks that we are super stoked about," they said.
We Three acknowledged that this EP is a shift for them musically. "Some of the topics on the EP are intense topics. We are being vulnerable with the music. We really want to make sure that the music that we put out has depth," they said. "We wanted to make sure that it's honest and real. We've been working very hard on this new project. We are very excited for it to come out this September," they admitted.
"There will be more tours shortly following," they foreshadowed. "We are staying busy and we're loving it. We can't wait to play this new music for everybody."
To learn more about the band We Three and their music, check out their official Facebook page and their website.
More about We Three, America's Got Talent, Trio, Band, Ep
 
Latest News
Top News
Austria's love of cash in poll campaign spotlight
Op-Ed: The Seventh Extinction — US-China trade will cause meltdown
Tusk says 'hard to imagine' EU-Mercosur trade deal while Amazon burns
Who is 'Mr No Deal'? Johnson, EU spar on Brexit at G7
Op-Ed: US confirms Israeli airstrikes caused mysterious Iraq explosions
Chatting with Jason Tartick of 'The Bachelorette' Special
Johnson seeks to push Trump at fractious G7
Review: Sam Kendricks wins 2019 Diamond League pole vault event in Paris Special
Review: Mondo Duplantis clears six meters in the pole vault in Stockholm Special
NASA investigating first crime committed in space: report