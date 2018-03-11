Email
article imageAmber Ferrari wins 'Best Band- Non Cover' in 2018

By Markos Papadatos     3 hours ago in Music
Smithtown - Long Island songstress Amber Ferrari has a major reason to celebrate. She won for "Best Band- Non Cover" in the 2018 "Best of Long Island" competition.
This marks Amber Ferrari's fifth career consecutive win in this competitive category. In her live shows, she excels with original songs, as well as cover tunes, with equal ease.
In addition, Ferrari was also the winner of "Best Singer from Long Island" for four years in a row, spanning from 2014 to 2017.
On Friday, April 13, Ferrari and her band will be performing their "Benatar" tribute show at Napper Tandy's Irish Pub in Smithtown on Long Island. She will pay tribute to the "Queen of Rock" Pat Benatar.
To learn more about Amber Ferrari and her music, check out her official homepage.
More about Amber Ferrari, best of long island, Band, non cover
 
