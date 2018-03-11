This marks Amber Ferrari's
fifth career consecutive win in this competitive category
. In her live shows, she excels with original songs, as well as cover tunes, with equal ease.
In addition, Ferrari was also the winner of "Best Singer from Long Island
" for four years in a row, spanning from 2014 to 2017.
On Friday, April 13, Ferrari
and her band will be performing their "Benatar
" tribute show at Napper Tandy's Irish Pub
in Smithtown on Long Island. She will pay tribute to the "Queen of Rock" Pat Benatar.
To learn more about Amber Ferrari
and her music, check out her official homepage
.