She has been nominated for the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Award for "Female Vocalist of the Year." "I always cry when I hear my name in the running. It's very humbling and just shocking every time. I am always so honored," she said.
The 2020 IBMA ceremony will be remote this year and will be presented in a virtual fashion.
Amanda Smith shared that she and husband, Kenny, have been doing "good" during quarantine. "Kenny has a guitar website with guitar lessons so he put lessons up," she said. "We plunged deep into that and we've done our own filming and editing. That is on subscription level now and doing really well."
On their new music, Smith said, "We just released With You
. It is getting some heavy airplay on radio right now. We've had a good run with that as far as singles go."
Bluegrass artist Amanda Smith
Madelenn Tabor
When asked if she developed any new skills in quarantine, she revealed, "I made a homemade chicken pot pie from scratch. I love to bake, so I've done a lot of that and I've done a cross-stitch."
For her fans and supporters, she offered the following inspiring words during quarantine: "Realize how busy life gets and just take a moment to slow down. Thank God for the moments with him and you family and refocus in life. That's what I've done, we've literally re-centered."
With You
is available on Apple Music
and on Spotify
.
To learn more about Kenny and Amanda Smith, check out their website
, follow them on Twitter
and their Facebook page
.
