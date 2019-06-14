The forthcoming Alter Bridge
album will be comprised of 14 tracks. These include such songs as "One Life," "Wouldn't You Rather," "In The Deep," "Godspeed," "Native Son," and the closing tune "Dying Light," among others.
The band, made up of Myles Kennedy
on lead vocals and guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars and vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums, will be releasing the album's lead single, "Wouldn't You Rather," in two weeks.
Alter Bridge
is embarking on a worldwide tour this September. In their upcoming European tour dates, they will be joined by such musical acts as Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven's Age.
Walk The Sky
is available for pre-order by visiting the Napalm Records website
.
To learn more about Alter Bridge
, their tour schedule and Walk The Sky
, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.