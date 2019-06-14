Email
article imageAlter Bridge to release sixth album 'Walk The Sky'

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On June 14, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge announced that they will be releasing their sixth studio effort "Walk The Sky" on October 18.
The forthcoming Alter Bridge album will be comprised of 14 tracks. These include such songs as "One Life," "Wouldn't You Rather," "In The Deep," "Godspeed," "Native Son," and the closing tune "Dying Light," among others.
The band, made up of Myles Kennedy on lead vocals and guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars and vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums, will be releasing the album's lead single, "Wouldn't You Rather," in two weeks.
Alter Bridge is embarking on a worldwide tour this September. In their upcoming European tour dates, they will be joined by such musical acts as Shinedown, Sevendust, and The Raven's Age.
Walk The Sky is available for pre-order by visiting the Napalm Records website.
To learn more about Alter Bridge, their tour schedule and Walk The Sky, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
