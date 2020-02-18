Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAlter Bridge to kick off 'Walk the Sky' Tour this spring

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     23 mins ago in Music
Huntington - On February 18, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge announced that they will be kicking off their "Walk the Sky" Tour this spring.
Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will serve as Alter Bridge's special musical guests, who will warm up the stage for them. Their "Walk the Sky" tour will begin on May 1 at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, and it will conclude on May 24 at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma.
On May 6, Alter Bridge will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. To learn more about this upcoming show in Huntington, check out The Paramount's official homepage.
Their latest studio offering, the chart-topper Walk the Sky, was released on Napalm Records and it earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. It features their latest single "Godspeed."
To learn more about rock group Alter Bridge and their 2020 tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with front-man Myles Kennedy about their sixth studio album, Walk the Sky.
More about alter bridge, Walk The Sky, Tour, Spring, Paramount
 
Latest News
Top News
Gamification is aiding discovery of coronavirus medicine Special
Chatting with Reeve Carney of 'Hadestown' and 'Spiderman' Special
Trump threatens lawsuits if Mueller probe cases not thrown out
Meet Matt Ludwig: 2020 American indoor pole vault champion Special
US takes aim at Russian oil giant Rosneft to press Venezuela
Israel plans new east Jerusalem settlement: watchdog
Walmart suffers disappointing Christmas hit to results
Locust outbreak in East Africa spreads to South Sudan
Syrian rebels try to regain some ground lost to Syrian Army
Most coronavirus infections are mild, says Chinese study