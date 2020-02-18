Huntington
On February 18, acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge announced that they will be kicking off their "Walk the Sky" Tour this spring.
Black Stone Cherry and Saint Asonia will serve as Alter Bridge's special musical guests, who will warm up the stage for them. Their "Walk the Sky" tour will begin on May 1 at Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia, and it will conclude on May 24 at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma.
On May 6, Alter Bridge will be performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Long Island. To learn more about this upcoming show in Huntington, check out The Paramount's official homepage.
Their latest studio offering, the chart-topper Walk the Sky, was released on Napalm Records and it earned a glowing review from Digital Journal. It features their latest single "Godspeed."
To learn more about rock group Alter Bridge and their 2020 tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
