article imageAlter Bridge lands first No. 1 album on Billboard Rock charts

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Acclaimed rock group Alter Bridge has a major reason to celebrate: their latest album "Walk the Sky" topped the Billboard Rock Albums Charts.
This marked their first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard Rock Albums charts, where according to Billboard, Walk the Sky sold over 22,000 units in its first week.
The album also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums charts for the week of November 2.
Frontman Myles Kennedy chatted with Digital Journal about the latest Alter Bridge studio offering Walk the Sky, which received a glowing review from Digital Journal.
Walk the Sky is available on Apple Music, Amazon Music and on Spotify, among other digital service providers.
To learn more about Alter Bridge and their new album, Walk the Sky, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
