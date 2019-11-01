This marked their first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard Rock Albums
charts, where according to Billboard
, Walk the Sky
sold over 22,000 units in its first week.
The album also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Albums
charts for the week of November 2.
Frontman Myles Kennedy chatted with Digital Journal
about the latest Alter Bridge studio offering Walk the Sky
, which received a glowing review from Digital Journal
.
Walk the Sky
