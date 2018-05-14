Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Brooklyn in the Summer." Blacc noted that his music is inspired by the mood and the moment. "My goal is to make really good songs, with great stories. Looking at great art, good movies and good books, helps inspire the next song," he said. Regarding his future plans, Blacc said, "To continue making great art. I love to tell stories. I love to write for television and film as well." For aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Focus on your craft. The most important thing is to be really good at what you do, and somebody will recognize it." Over the last five years, Blacc acknowledged that he has seen "a lot of growth and development. "I never really chose music as my career. It was a hobby and a passion of mine, and I am lucky enough to be making a living doing what I love," he said. He listed Georgia Anne Muldrow and Esperanza Spalding as his dream female duet choices. "Georgia Anne Muldrow is an amazing musician and artist," he said. Blacc defined the word success as follows: "Being able to wake up and smile and be happy, and not worrying about how I can provide for my family. I feel like I've found success just walking out of the studio, and being happy with the songs I've made that day, and that's the truth." Digital transformation of music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, he said, "Technology makes music much more accessible to people all around the world. In terms of positive things, technology helps music get released and distributed to people much faster." Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Blacc said, "I record my ideas into my phone, and I write down new lyrics into my phone. I basically use my phone as my studio, to write and develop my ideas. I do the recording process on my computers. I don't use tape anymore, unless it is a really special occasion." He has also noticed the resurgence of vinyl. "I think vinyl is a great opportunity for people to recognize the fidelity of pure audio," he said. "Brooklyn in the Summer" is available on To learn more about Aloe Blacc and his new music, check out his Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Aloe Blaccs' new single " On his latest single, Blacc said, "I have been collaborating with a lot of different songwriters on this next album. I met a guy named Jay Stolar, who had an idea to write this song based on his experience. We came up with a lot of the concept. It was basically his heart being poured out on paper. I brought his resolution out in the song's bridge."Blacc noted that his music is inspired by the mood and the moment. "My goal is to make really good songs, with great stories. "I think vinyl is a great opportunity for people to recognize the fidelity of pure audio," he said."Brooklyn in the Summer" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about Aloe Blacc and his new music, check out his official website : Digital Journal reviewed Aloe Blaccs' new single " Brooklyn in the Summer ." More about Aloe Blacc, Single, Brooklyn in the Summer Aloe Blacc Single Brooklyn in the Summ...