Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Amityville - Philip Labonte, the lead singer of the heavy metal band All That Remains, chatted with Digital Journal about their new music video for "Everything's Wrong" and their tour. Labonte shared that he is excited with how their new music video for "Everything's Wrong" came out. "It really nailed the look that we were looking for," he said. "I hope the fans take a listen to it and check it out. The song feels like an All That Remains heavy rock song in the vein of 'Hold On' and 'The Last Time.' It has that kind of groove to it and fits in that area." He also remembered their late lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert. "It has been tough," he admitted. "Oli was phenomenal: he was funny, cool and he was a good dude." On the impact of technology on the music business, Labonte said, "I don't know what is going to happen in the future. I am torn. I don't think that the laws for intellectual property are correct. The market doesn't solve everything, and I'm a market guy. We will see what happens." His advice for young and aspiring bands is to "tour." "First of all, don't get into debt, which is good life advice in general. If you are looking to be a musician, find a job and save to find the material that you need," he said. "Don't get into credit card debt. Then, save some money and go on tour, and play for as many people as you can and as much as you can. To start out, I recommend putting your music on the Internet for free, to get people aware of your music since there is no better way to get people to come to your shows." To learn more about All That Remains and their music, check out their official website. Their Victim of the New Disease album earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. It is available on iTunes. On May 30, they will be performing at Revolution Bar & Music Hall in Amityville. "We expect it to be sick. This will be the first night of the tour, so I am excited," he said. More about all that remains, oli herbert, Philip Labonte, Revolution Bar, Music Hall all that remains oli herbert Philip Labonte Revolution Bar Music Hall Amityville