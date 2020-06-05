Special By By Markos Papadatos 56 mins ago in Music Terry Corso, the lead guitarist of Alien Ant Farm, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their cover of "Everything She Wants" by Wham! and being artists in the digital age. He also thanked their hardcore fans. "For 'Everything She Wants,' we really liked the song because it's synth-based, and it's easy to convert to heavy guitar. It keeps the same dynamic, a heavy dance dynamic. We gravitated towards it because it's a great song. It's a song that's super emotional and heavy and the subject matter is killer too. I am literally finishing up a divorce of my wife of 14 years, and this song is so poignant to me," he said. "We are trying to inject a little bit of fun into the world right now," he added. He shared that they signed a record label with Megaforce Records and they are making an album for them. On his music inspirations, he shared, "I am inspired by good music. Obviously, that's a pretty pedestrian answer but it's the truth. Anything from tight drum and basslines to a guitar riff. Everything about music is appealing to me, especially the fact that it changes people's moods and it's such a big part of people's lives. Right now, I am politically influenced by current events. Music is a great vehicle to touch people." "Right now, people want to be cradled, and I mean that in the most respectful of ways since I feel that way too," he said. "I go back and I listen to music that reminds me of the phases of my life where I experienced happiness and other emotions." On being artists in the digital age, he said, "For a lot of new bands, the digital age is what they are used to. We come from a time where there were a lot of physical releases still happening. Records were being sold, and they were going gold, platinum, and diamond, even. We are a band that has had to transcend that and it has been educational, to say the least. Putting videos now is totally different. I definitely see the pros and cons of the digital age, and we try to embrace the pros and minimize the cons." The rock group Alien Ant Farm will be streaming a live performance from the world-famous For young and aspiring musicians, he said with a laugh, "Start playing golf. No, I'm joking. I used to play golf when I was on a kid, I was on a league. I often wonder what that would have been like instead of playing guitar. I'm almost 20 years into my first album, Anthology. My hat goes off to the kids that have the heart to actually take this on and stick with music. It's such an industry where the odds are stacked against you in such a huge way. It really depends on your expectations. There needs to be a higer level of artistic discipline, sacrifice, and dedication to be in a band. Don't give up." Corso praised He also opened up about their signature song "Smooth Criminal," which was also featured in a funny scene in American Pie 2. "Every now and then, somebody would remind me of that scene and they would send it to me, and I would still watch it because it's so ridiculous and hilarious. The super glue and VHS cassette scene in American Pie 2 is just extremely funny.That might be the best part of that whole movie," he said with a laugh. "Our hardcore fans are special people to us. We really put a lot into our craft and creativity, and we love you so much for 20 years of support. We can't thank the fans enough because they understand our sense of humor and our styles. We truly take our hats off to them and say thank you," he told his longtime fans and listeners. Corso defined the word success as "doing music for a living 20 years later," which he describes as a "blessing." "To be able to concentrate on music solely is all the success I need," he remarked. The super glue and VHS cassette scene in American Pie 2 is just extremely funny.That might be the best part of that whole movie," he said with a laugh."Our hardcore fans are special people to us. We really put a lot into our craft and creativity, and we love you so much for 20 years of support. We can't thank the fans enough because they understand our sense of humor and our styles. We truly take our hats off to them and say thank you," he told his longtime fans and listeners.Corso defined the word success as "doing music for a living 20 years later," which he describes as a "blessing." "To be able to concentrate on music solely is all the success I need," he remarked.For more information on Alien Ant Farm, visit their official homepage and follow them on Facebook and Instagram