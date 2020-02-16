By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Arkansas native and Nashville-based singer-songwriter Alexis Wilkins is taking the country music industry by storm. Digital Journal has the scoop. Her manager Kristy Reeves remarked that the AMG is excited to announce the signing of Alexis Wilkins to their artist management roster, whom they described as a "dynamic talent." Reeves noted that it is rare to find a 21-year-old artist that has an established sense of who she is and what she wants to say with her music. Reeves added that Wilkins is very dedicated to staying true to her country music roots, and she revealed that she will be telling stories that speak about "life, love, pain and everything in between." Rob Beckham is the president and CEO of The AMG. He expressed that he and his colleagues are happy to officially welcome Wilkins to The AMG family, in an effort to introduce her authentic voice in country music to the rest of the musical world. Wilkins is certainly the "One to Watch" in the contemporary country music scene in 2020. To learn more about emerging country artist Alexis Wilkins and her music, check out her Wilkins will be debuting her new music on Friday, March 6, on all digital service providers. The songstress is backed and repped by a strong team of music industry veterans that includes Rob Beckham, Kristy Reeves and Cindy Watts of the AMG, Kris Wiatr of Wiatr & Associates, David Crow of Milom Horsnell Crow Kelley Beckett Shehan PLC, publicist Luke Burland of the BB Gun Press , as well as a team of agents at William Morris Endeavor (WME).Her manager Kristy Reeves remarked that the AMG is excited to announce the signing of Alexis Wilkins to their artist management roster, whom they described as a "dynamic talent."Reeves noted that it is rare to find a 21-year-old artist that has an established sense of who she is and what she wants to say with her music. Reeves added that Wilkins is very dedicated to staying true to her country music roots, and she revealed that she will be telling stories that speak about "life, love, pain and everything in between."Rob Beckham is the president and CEO of The AMG. He expressed that he and his colleagues are happy to officially welcome Wilkins to The AMG family, in an effort to introduce her authentic voice in country music to the rest of the musical world.Wilkins is certainly the "One to Watch" in the contemporary country music scene in 2020.To learn more about emerging country artist Alexis Wilkins and her music, check out her official website , and her Facebook page More about Alexis Wilkins, WME, Amg, Management, Company Alexis Wilkins WME Amg Management Company