Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Rising Interscope artist Alexander 23 chatted with Digital Journal about his new single "Sad," as well as the impact of technology on the music business. He also revealed his biggest musical influence and his dream collaboration choice in the business. On his new single "Sad," he said, "It is from the point of view of me trying to help somebody I care about." He added that it deals with the difficulties of someone you love battling mental health issues. He noted that he gravitates to writing songs that are more on the melancholic side of things. "I think that something I always try to do is to accompany that with a track that is more upbeat and happy," he said. For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Don't be afraid to suck. It's part of the process. I've written so many songs that I hate and I've played so many shows that I am embarrassed about." The musician shared that there will be more new music from him in the fall. He also revealed his excitement to play Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois, this August. "It has always been a dream of mine to play Lollapalooza," he admitted. He praised his record label, Interscope Records, and his team for being "amazing" and "caring." "First and foremost, they care about my music," he said. On the impact of technology and streaming on the music business, he said, "It's awesome because it's leveling the playing field. People who might not have had the resources are now able to. I've gotten to know artists that I never would have known about before. It has allowed for that growth. The digital model is really cool." Growing up, he was a huge John Mayer fan, and he would listen to many other bands, including progressive rock. He shared that he would love to someday do a dream collaboration with Bad Bunny, who is his favorite artist at the moment. For his fans, he concluded, "If you're reading this, call someone who you love who you haven't talked to in a while." "Sad" is available on iTunes and on Spotify. To learn more about emerging pop artist Alexander 23, check out his official Facebook page and follow him on Instagram.