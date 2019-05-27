Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Bayside - Rising Greek-American singing sensation Alexa Politis chatted with Digital Journal about her musical inspirations, plans for the future, the impact of technology on the music business and her love to someday collaborate with Billy Joel. Politis continued, "I auditioned for the Musical Theatre program and got in and was cast as lead roles in The Book of Liz play which was one of my Drama Productions and sang as Ethyl, the character of Ren's Mother in Footloose, for Footloose the Musical. We also performed a production of Elephant’s Graveyard by Samuel French." "I played the Hungry Townsperson a character who was wise but depicted as the one who is in the shadows throughout the play, which was about the lynching of the town elephant in Erwin, Tennessee. Hungry Townsperson was a fun character to play. I got to tap into elements of physical theatre with comedy," she said. On her plans for the future in music, she said, "I hope to record with the greats. I am trained under Daniel Orama who trained laid down my foundation in the Art of Breathing. I met Daniel through my father. They studied at The New York Martial Arts Academy in Bruce Lee's Jeet Kune Do, which is the way of the intercepting fist." "My father recommended Daniel to be my voice teacher and I have been training with Daniel Orama in The Art of Breathing for years and he asked me to perform as Belle in his original production of A Christmas Carol, for an audience of over 300 people at the performance center Junction Center in Pennsylvania. It was an unforgettable and amazing experience. I can easily see the show going to Broadway," she said. Her two biggest musical influences growing up were her mother, as well as global music star Taylor Swift. For young and aspiring musicians, she encouraged them to "just do it." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, she said, "I feel technology and streaming services have dramatically changed the music business. People have the ability to find exactly who they are looking for instantly. This is positive because music is more important today than ever before." "My field of study is Speech and Language Pathology. I will utilize my talents as a performer to transcend a message to the millennial generation. Now, that Amazon came out with Alexa, I can do that," she said. Regarding her use of technology in her daily routine, she said, "I am a huge cheerleader for voice recordings. Record yourself everywhere and all the time. Your voice changes over time. Your vocal habits change. Find a good voice teacher. If you have a commitment to your craft, you will see improvement." Politis listed the "Piano Man" Billy Joel and modern pop star Shawn Mendes as her dream male duet choices in the music business. If you have a commitment to your craft, you will see improvement."Politis listed the "Piano Man" Billy Joel and modern pop star Shawn Mendes as her dream male duet choices in the music business.