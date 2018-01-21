Special By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Connecticut singer-songwriter Alex Shillo sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his concert at The Paramount, where he opened for Big Shot. He revealed that he would be playing a 30-minute set, which includes his single from last year "Had It All." "I debuted that song last year at The Paramount. I will be playing a new single, an original song 'Friday Night'," he said. Regarding his plans for the rest of the year, Shillo said, "I would like to finish recording my full-length record. It has been a long time coming. All the material is ready, it's just a matter of some mixing and some recording parts. Also, we will have more shows. It will be a busy summer." Digital transformation of independent music scene On the impact of technology on the indie music scene, he said, "I think technology has changed it for the better, if you are an independent artist. You can make records in your basement. 'Had It All' started in my home studio and we finished it at Tom Cavalier's studio. The record sounds great. I couldn't be happier." Shillo continued, "In my music routine, I use technology mostly in the studio. A lot of performers incorporate it in their live shows. My performance has more of a traditional sound. In the studio, it makes it a lot easier to work in different locations, and send my tracks with Dropbox." To learn more about singer-songwriter Alex Shillo, check out his On performing at The Paramount in Huntington, he said, "It's great. I love opening for Mike DelGuidice. It's a pleasure to be back at The Paramount, definitely. It's a great room and a sold-out show, so I'm really excited."He revealed that he would be playing a 30-minute set, which includes his single from last year "Had It All." "I debuted that song last year at The Paramount. I will be playing a new single, an original song 'Friday Night'," he said. Shillo collaborated with such acclaimed musicians Tommy Byrnes, Andi Cichon and Chuck Burgi on his new song. "It was incredible. They came in, they learned my song, and we got to keep our take in two hours," he said.Regarding his plans for the rest of the year, Shillo said, "I would like to finish recording my full-length record. It has been a long time coming. All the material is ready, it's just a matter of some mixing and some recording parts. Also, we will have more shows. It will be a busy summer."On the impact of technology on the indie music scene, he said, "I think technology has changed it for the better, if you are an independent artist. You can make records in your basement. 'Had It All' started in my home studio and we finished it at Tom Cavalier's studio. The record sounds great. I couldn't be happier."Shillo continued, "In my music routine, I use technology mostly in the studio. A lot of performers incorporate it in their live shows. My performance has more of a traditional sound. In the studio, it makes it a lot easier to work in different locations, and send my tracks with Dropbox."To learn more about singer-songwriter Alex Shillo, check out his Facebook page More about Alex Shillo, Singersongwriter, Big Shot, Paramount Alex Shillo Singersongwriter Big Shot Paramount