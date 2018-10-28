World renowned Swedish DJ and electro house producer Alesso made the 2018 Top 100 DJs poll in the prestigious DJ Magazine list.
In an ever-competitive year, Alesso ranked No. 45 on the Top 100 DJs poll that was fan-voted, and compiled by DJ Magazine.
This past weekend, Alesso performed at Daer Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which was just in time for Halloween weekend.
On October 31, Alesso will be playing Marquee Nightclub in New York, which coincides with Halloween night.
