article imageAlesso to play Marquee New York, ranks at No. 45 on DJ Magazine

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World renowned Swedish DJ and electro house producer Alesso made the 2018 Top 100 DJs poll in the prestigious DJ Magazine list.
In an ever-competitive year, Alesso ranked No. 45 on the Top 100 DJs poll that was fan-voted, and compiled by DJ Magazine.
This past weekend, Alesso performed at Daer Nightclub in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which was just in time for Halloween weekend.
On October 31, Alesso will be playing Marquee Nightclub in New York, which coincides with Halloween night.
His single "Remedy" is available on iTunes.
For more information on Alesso and his upcoming shows, check out his Facebook page.
Read More: Alesso sat down and chatted with Digital Journal prior to his show at Electric Zoo in Randall's Island in New York. He performed on the main stage, which included a tribute to the late Swedish DJ Avicii.
More about alesso, Marquee New York, DJ, Producer, dj magazine
 
