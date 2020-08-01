Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Music Alecia Nugent chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her debut country single and her upcoming country album, which will be released in September. Her upcoming country album, The Old Side of Town, will be released on September 18, 2020. With this collection, she is embracing her roots in classic country and it's her first release of new music in 11 years. She wrote five songs on the album. "With this record, I was just getting into songwriting and co-writing," she added. "It has been a long time coming. Only 11 years since I put out music." A native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Nugent became the lead singer of her father, Jimmy Nugent's group, the Southland Bluegrass Band in her late teens, and in the 2000's, she subsequently recorded three albums for Rounder Records; moreover, she is an IBMA and SPBGMA Award winner. On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said with a sweet laugh, "Well, it feels good so far, it has only been a day." "Of course, my music has been on the digital platforms for a while, but I am learning the business side of it so much more now as an indie artist. Every artist needs to understand what it's like to be the label," she said. She listed Alan Jackson, Steve Wariner, and Bradley Walker, as her dream male duet choices in music. "Bradley is a great duet partner and a great singer," she said. "Those are a couple of my favorites." For young and aspiring artists, she said, "Just stick with it. It's a hard road, but if you have enough determination, it's worth it at the end of the day. It's about touching people with your music. That's the biggest accomplishment in this. It's very rewarding. Do what your heart leads you to do." Nugent defined the word success as "approval of peers and approval of fans." Her single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore" is available on For more information on Alecia Nugent and her music, check out her Read More: Alecia Nugent's breakthrough country single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore" garnered a rave review from Alecia Nugent Alecia Nugent cover art Regarding her new country single, "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore," Nugent said, "It's exciting. After losing my father in 2013, I wanted to do a tribute to him on this new record. At first, I wanted to record the old Conway Twitty song 'That's My Job,' but I thought it would be more personable if I could write something. I called up Carl Jackson and I knew he was the perfect person to help me write it. I wanted this song to be about what a great dad I had."Her upcoming country album, The Old Side of Town, will be released on September 18, 2020. With this collection, she is embracing her roots in classic country and it's her first release of new music in 11 years. She wrote five songs on the album. "With this record, I was just getting into songwriting and co-writing," she added. "It has been a long time coming. Only 11 years since I put out music."A native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Nugent became the lead singer of her father, Jimmy Nugent's group, the Southland Bluegrass Band in her late teens, and in the 2000's, she subsequently recorded three albums for Rounder Records; moreover, she is an IBMA and SPBGMA Award winner.On being a recording artist in the digital age, she said with a sweet laugh, "Well, it feels good so far, it has only been a day." "Of course, my music has been on the digital platforms for a while, but I am learning the business side of it so much more now as an indie artist. Every artist needs to understand what it's like to be the label," she said.She listed Alan Jackson, Steve Wariner, and Bradley Walker, as her dream male duet choices in music. "Bradley is a great duet partner and a great singer," she said. "Those are a couple of my favorites."For young and aspiring artists, she said, "Just stick with it. It's a hard road, but if you have enough determination, it's worth it at the end of the day. It's about touching people with your music. That's the biggest accomplishment in this. It's very rewarding. Do what your heart leads you to do."Nugent defined the word success as "approval of peers and approval of fans."Her single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore" is available on Apple Music Amazon Music , and on Spotify . "Go buy it or stream it as much as possible," she told her fans. "I hope the fans will support it when it comes out on CD as well. I hope it means something to them like it does to me."For more information on Alecia Nugent and her music, check out her official homepage and her Facebook page : Alecia Nugent's breakthrough country single "They Don't Make 'em Like My Daddy Anymore" garnered a rave review from Digital Journal More about Alecia Nugent, Country, Single, Album, bluegrass Alecia Nugent Country Single Album bluegrass