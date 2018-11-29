Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Atlantic singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin chatted with Digital Journal about his mixtape "Narrated for You." He revealed his dream collaboration choices and how he uses technology as a musician. Regarding his plans for the future, Benjamin said, "I have a Europe tour at the top of next year, some unannounced dates, and then just making more music." When asked what inspired his music, he responded, "My music is inspired by things that I've experienced or have seen. It could be something that has happened a while ago but if it has affected me and I want to write about it, that's how it happens." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, Benjamin said, "I think music is more accessible than ever because of things such as streaming services and social media. I am able to connect with my fans from all around the world through a device in my hand." Regarding Benjamin's use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "I use social media a lot to connect with my fans. I also use an app that helps me tune my guitar." Benjamin listed John Mayer, Jason Mraz, and Twenty One Pilots as his dream collaboration partners. For his fans, he said, "I really wanted to tell a bunch of stories and I hope they can connect to them and enjoy them." "Narrated By You" is available on To learn more about singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin and his music, check out his On the song selection for his debut mixtape Narrated for You, he said, "For my mixtape, I wanted to put out a collection of stories of events and situations that have happened to me or that I could relate to. It was a personal journey. "Regarding his plans for the future, Benjamin said, "I have a Europe tour at the top of next year, some unannounced dates, and then just making more music."When asked what inspired his music, he responded, "My music is inspired by things that I've experienced or have seen. It could be something that has happened a while ago but if it has affected me and I want to write about it, that's how it happens."On the impact of technology on the music business, Benjamin said, "I think music is more accessible than ever because of things such as streaming services and social media. I am able to connect with my fans from all around the world through a device in my hand."Regarding Benjamin's use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, he said, "I use social media a lot to connect with my fans. I also use an app that helps me tune my guitar."Benjamin listed John Mayer, Jason Mraz, and Twenty One Pilots as his dream collaboration partners.For his fans, he said, "I really wanted to tell a bunch of stories and I hope they can connect to them and enjoy them.""Narrated By You" is available on iTunes and on Spotify To learn more about singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin and his music, check out his official homepage More about Alec Benjamin, Narrated for You, Mixtape, Technology Alec Benjamin Narrated for You Mixtape Technology