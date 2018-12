By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Mike Peters of the rock group The Alarm has a major reason to be proud. He was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire). Peters went on to thank his wife, family, his bandmates, as well as his fans from all over the world. "We have stood the test of time together," he added. He is also the co-founder of The Alarm's music encompasses elements of alternative, acoustic and rock music. Their latest studio album, Equals, is available on For more information on Welch rock singer-songwriter Mike Peters and The Alarm, check out their Read More: Digital Journal reviewed The Alarm's new single " "Wow, Mike Peters, MBE, I am completely overwhelmed," the musician admitted, in a video that was posted on his official homepage. "I am just so grateful to be enlisted in the New Year's Honours List."Peters went on to thank his wife, family, his bandmates, as well as his fans from all over the world. "We have stood the test of time together," he added.He is also the co-founder of Love Hope Strength Foundation , along with his wife, Jules, and he was awarded an MBE for his services to charity and cancer care. Peters has fought cancer three times in his life.The Alarm's music encompasses elements of alternative, acoustic and rock music. Their latest studio album, Equals, is available on iTunes and on Spotify For more information on Welch rock singer-songwriter Mike Peters and The Alarm, check out their official website , and their Facebook page : Digital Journal reviewed The Alarm's new single " Beautiful ." More about The Alarm, Mike Peters, Welch, Rock, Group More news from The Alarm Mike Peters Welch Rock Group Mbe

