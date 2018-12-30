Mike Peters of the rock group The Alarm has a major reason to be proud. He was awarded an MBE (Member of the British Empire).
"Wow, Mike Peters, MBE, I am completely overwhelmed," the musician admitted, in a video that was posted on his official homepage. "I am just so grateful to be enlisted in the New Year's Honours List."
Peters went on to thank his wife, family, his bandmates, as well as his fans from all over the world. "We have stood the test of time together," he added.
He is also the co-founder of Love Hope Strength Foundation, along with his wife, Jules, and he was awarded an MBE for his services to charity and cancer care. Peters has fought cancer three times in his life.
The Alarm's music encompasses elements of alternative, acoustic and rock music. Their latest studio album, Equals, is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
