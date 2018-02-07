By By Markos Papadatos 12 hours ago in Music New York - Country music superstar Alan Jackson will be officially inducted into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame this June in New York. For anybody to qualify for this honor, they need to be a published writer with over 20 years experience, with notable catalog of hit songs. Jackson will become one of just over 400 songwriters honored with this distinction. A few months prior, This year, Jackson will be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with rock star John Mellencamp, Kool & the Gang members Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James "JT" Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff and fellow Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson. In country music, Jackson is one of the most successful singer-songwriters. More than 20 of his songs have reached the top of the Billboard country charts. He is known for such hit singles as "Here in the Real World," "Chattahoochee," "Midnight in Montgomery," "Where I Come From," and the patriotic anthem "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)." Throughout his career in the music business, Jackson has sold almost 60 million albums, which ranks him in the Top 10 best-selling male recording artists of all time, in all genres. Jackson has earned 18 Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, 16 Country Music Association (CMA) awards, as well as two Grammy awards. The country crooner will be honored along with the most notable lyricists and composers (that create music). The Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony is going to take place on June 14 in New York City.For anybody to qualify for this honor, they need to be a published writer with over 20 years experience, with notable catalog of hit songs. Jackson will become one of just over 400 songwriters honored with this distinction.A few months prior, Jackson was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. He has also been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for over 25 years. In addition, Jackson has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.This year, Jackson will be inducted in the Songwriters Hall of Fame along with rock star John Mellencamp, Kool & the Gang members Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, George Brown & James "JT" Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Allee Willis, Steve Dorff and fellow Grand Ole Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson.In country music, Jackson is one of the most successful singer-songwriters. More than 20 of his songs have reached the top of the Billboard country charts. He is known for such hit singles as "Here in the Real World," "Chattahoochee," "Midnight in Montgomery," "Where I Come From," and the patriotic anthem "Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)."Throughout his career in the music business, Jackson has sold almost 60 million albums, which ranks him in the Top 10 best-selling male recording artists of all time, in all genres. Jackson has earned 18 Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards, 16 Country Music Association (CMA) awards, as well as two Grammy awards. More about alan jackson, songwriters hall of fame, Country alan jackson songwriters hall of ... Country