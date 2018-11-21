Alabama's Randy Owen inducted into Alabama Business Hall of Fame

By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music On November 15, Randy Owen, the front-man of the country group Alabama, has another feather to add to his cap. He was inducted into the Alabama Business Hall of Fame. Ever gracious, Owen remarked that it is a "great honor" to be one of the inductees of the Alabama Business Hall of Fame. He acknowledged that it is very special for him that his entire family got the opportunity to share that night. "God bless all the fellow inductees, their families, and our home state of Alabama," he said. Owen launched Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, which is an annual fundraising event that has raised over $800 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For his work with St. Jude, Owen is the recipient of the "Ellis Island Award." Alabama's illustrious career in the country music business has spanned almost five decades. They have served as a musical inspiration for such diverse country superstars as Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, and Luke Bryan, among others. Alabama has charted 43 No. 1 singles on country radio, and they are the recipient of multiple Country Music Association (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Grammy awards. In addition, Alabama has been inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and they have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also known for their philanthropic work, where they have raised millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations that are dear to them. For more information on the acclaimed country group Alabama, check out their Owen's induction was derived from his business dealings in the music industry, agriculture, and his humanitarian work. The Alabama Business Hall of Fame was founded in 1973, and its mission is to "honor, preserve and perpetuate" the outstanding accomplishments of business personalities that have brought lasting fame to the state of Alabama.Ever gracious, Owen remarked that it is a "great honor" to be one of the inductees of the Alabama Business Hall of Fame. He acknowledged that it is very special for him that his entire family got the opportunity to share that night. "God bless all the fellow inductees, their families, and our home state of Alabama," he said.Owen launched Country Cares for St. Jude Kids, which is an annual fundraising event that has raised over $800 million for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For his work with St. Jude, Owen is the recipient of the "Ellis Island Award."Alabama's illustrious career in the country music business has spanned almost five decades. They have served as a musical inspiration for such diverse country superstars as Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts, and Luke Bryan, among others. Alabama has charted 43 No. 1 singles on country radio, and they are the recipient of multiple Country Music Association (CMA), Academy of Country Music (ACM) and Grammy awards.In addition, Alabama has been inducted into the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, and they have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They are also known for their philanthropic work, where they have raised millions of dollars for nonprofit organizations that are dear to them.For more information on the acclaimed country group Alabama, check out their official website More about Randy Owen, Alabama, Alabama Business Hall of Fame, Country Randy Owen Alabama Alabama Business Hal... Country