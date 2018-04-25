By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Indonesian music superstar Agnez Mo has signed to 300 Entertainment. The world renowned and multi-faceted entertainer hints at new music. Her latest full-length EP is available for streaming on She is already a major pop mega-star in her native Indonesia, where she has spent most of her youth crafting catchy pop tunes, which catapulted her to worldwide fame thanks to her collaborations with iconic producer Timbaland, and her music manager Johnny Wright. With over 170 awards to her credit, Agnez Mo is the most-awarded artist in the history of Southeast Asia. She is also an anti-drug ambassador in Asia, as well as the ambassador of MTV EXIT in combating human trafficking. Aside from music and philanthropy, she is an In addition, Mo partnered with cell phone manufacturer Vivo, in an effort to create her own limited edition line of devices. There will be new music from Agnez Mo coming in the near future. Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Mo has a tremendous social media following, and she has secured many multi-platinum hits in her career. She just released her new music video for "Damn I Love You," which went viral.Her latest full-length EP is available for streaming on iTunes . It includes the smash single "Long As I Get Paid," which earned critical acclaim from such media outlets as Idolator, Vogue and Hollywood Life.She is already a major pop mega-star in her native Indonesia, where she has spent most of her youth crafting catchy pop tunes, which catapulted her to worldwide fame thanks to her collaborations with iconic producer Timbaland, and her music manager Johnny Wright.With over 170 awards to her credit, Agnez Mo is the most-awarded artist in the history of Southeast Asia. She is also an anti-drug ambassador in Asia, as well as the ambassador of MTV EXIT in combating human trafficking.Aside from music and philanthropy, she is an entrepreneur with her own fashion line ANYE, APP and Digital Marketplace.In addition, Mo partnered with cell phone manufacturer Vivo, in an effort to create her own limited edition line of devices. There will be new music from Agnez Mo coming in the near future.Digital Journal chatted with Agnez Mo back in November of 2015. More about agnez mo, Indonesia, Pop, Star agnez mo Indonesia Pop Star