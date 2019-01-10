Email
article imageAfrojack to headline Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York

By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Music
Brooklyn - On January 26, world-renowned DJ and producer Afrojack will be performing at the Great Hall of Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, New York.
This past October, it was revealed by DJ Magazine that Afrojack claimed the No. 8 spot on its annual Top 100 DJs poll, a position that he held for the second consecutive year.
Afrojack chatted with Digital Journal about his latest studio offering Press Play, as well as his "Global Remix Battle I" talent search, which he launched to find the most talented producers in the world. Afrojack also spoke to this journalist about the impact of technology on the contemporary electronic music scene.
Press Play was released via Armada Music and Wall Recordings. It is available on such digital retailers as iTunes and Spotify.
For more information on electronic superstar Afrojack, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
