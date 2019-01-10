This past October, it was revealed by DJ Magazine that Afrojack
claimed the No. 8 spot on its annual Top 100 DJs poll, a position that he held for the second consecutive year.
Afrojack chatted with Digital Journal
about his latest studio offering Press Play
, as well as his "Global Remix Battle I
" talent search, which he launched to find the most talented producers in the world. Afrojack also spoke to this journalist about the impact of technology on the contemporary electronic music scene.
Press Play
was released via Armada Music and Wall Recordings. It is available on such digital retailers as iTunes
and Spotify
.
.