article imageAfrojack to headline 2020 Ultra Music Festival in Miami, Florida

By Markos Papadatos     21 mins ago in Music
Miami - Fans of world-renowned electronic music superstar Afrojack are in for a treat. He will be headlining the 2020 Ultra Music Festival.
On March 20, Afrojack will be performing at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida, where he will be joined by such artists as Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, and Martin Garrix, among many others.
In 2019, as Digital Journal reported, Afrojack ranked No. 9 in the coveted DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll.
To learn more about the 2020 Ultra Music Festival lineup, check out its official homepage.
For more information on Afrojack, check out his official website and follow him on Twitter and Facebook.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos reviewed Afrojack's set at "Electric Zoo: Evolved" in Randall's Island Park, New York, this past September.
More about Afrojack, Ultra, Music, Festival, Miami
 
