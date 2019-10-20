Email
Afrojack ranks No. 9 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll for 2019

By Markos Papadatos     59 mins ago in Music
World-renowned DJ and electronic producer Afrojack has a major reason to be proud. He ranked No. 9 in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll for 2019.
In a year when the competition was very stiff, Afrojack maintains his spot in the Top 10, ranking at No. 9.
On October 25, 2019, Afrojack will be performing at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
This past September, Afrojack performed at the mainstage of "Electric Zoo: Evolved," and his live set was described as "dynamic" by Digital Journal.
In August of 2019, Afrojack collaborated with DubVision on the track "Back to Life," and prior to that, he released "It Goes Like."
Afrojack's music is available on Apple Music and on Spotify.
To learn more about Afrojack and his music, check out his official website and his Facebook page.
More about Afrojack, dj magazine, Producer, DJ, Top 100
 
