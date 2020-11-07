Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAfrojack claims No. 7 spot in 2020 DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs Poll

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
World-renowned DJ and producer Afrojack has a reason to be proud from a professional standpoint. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Afrojack ranked No. 7 on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll, where he moved up two spots from last year's rankings.
This marks a new peak position in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll for acclaimed Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack.
"I really appreciate all your support and you guys did this," he exclaimed in a post on social media. "WE ARE 7!!!! I can't thank you enough," he added.
2020 was a good year for Afrojack in his personal life since he got married to Elettra Lamborghini.
For more information on global music star Afrojack and his new music, check out his official homepage, and his Facebook page, Instagram, and follow him on Twitter.
Instagram

afrojack) on

More about Afrojack, dj magazine, DJ, Producer, Dutch
 
Latest News
Top News
Winter rains in Beirut finish off blast-ravaged homes
WH Staff told to keep quiet on Meadows coronavirus diagnosis
Fighting continues in Nagorno-Karabakh as ceasefires fail
'God Bless America': world media react to Biden win
What next for Trump? Golf, Twitter and maybe another run?
'Waiting for this day': Americans erupt with joy to Biden win
Scientists on guard over 'mutant' mink coronavirus
Austria's Muslims wary of backlash after attack
Biden win a setback for Israel's Netanyahu, hope for Palestinians
Armin van Buuren ranks No. 4 in the 2020 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll