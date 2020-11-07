Afrojack ranked No. 7 on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs poll
, where he moved up two spots from last year's rankings.
This marks a new peak position in the DJ Magazine Top 100 DJs poll for acclaimed Dutch DJ and producer Afrojack.
"I really appreciate all your support and you guys did this," he exclaimed in a post
on social media. "WE ARE 7!!!! I can't thank you enough," he added.
2020 was a good year for Afrojack in his personal life since he got married to Elettra Lamborghini
.
For more information on global music star Afrojack
and his new music, check out his official homepage
, and his Facebook page
, Instagram
, and follow him on Twitter
.
Instagram