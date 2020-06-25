Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hit electronic duo Adventure Club chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their nostalgic single, "Back to You" with Sara Diamond. They shared that quarantine has been a positive experience. "Of course, we're affected by everything that's happening but we were able to use the quarantine time as constructively as possible. Spending time with our loved ones, more time personal goals outside of music. It was a nice repose for constantly traveling, but we're itching to get back out there," they said. Regarding their music and songwriting, Adventure Club said, "For us, art inspires art most of the time. We pull from anything we see in the world, movies, books, other music, and always layered with a piece of personal experience." On being artists in the digital age, they said, "We absolutely love it. We grew up in a time were the options to directly connect with artists and the art was seldom. We'd be lucky if some of our favorite bands even had a mailing list, updates would come months apart. Now we're able to put anything, ideas, music out to our fanbase and worlds in seconds. Collaboration has never been easier." "The only downside comes strictly from a personal standpoint. We're for the most part very private people, so in a world where content is king, it can get difficult constantly exposing your life at all times; however, I think we've struck a decent balance," they added. On their plans for 2020 and beyond, they said, "We've never been releasing as much music as we have this year, and we don't plan on stopping." They listed Cat Power and Sade as their dream collaboration choices in music. "Cat Power has always been on the top of our list. That would just be perfect. Sade would be incredible as well," they said. For young and aspiring DJs and producers, they said, "While we're totally aware that branding and marketing have never been more important. We're still of the school of thought that music will speak for itself. Music first, but don't discount how important it is to learn about the industry and ways to better distinguish yourself." Adventure Club concluded about "Back to You," "We went back in time and brought out all of our favorite parts from AC’s early producer days and tried to embody them, make them whole, and make them resonate today. Old and new AC fans will certainly recognize the feels and love in this record." On their new track, "Back to You," they said, "Sara Diamond has always been one of our favorite singer/songwriters to work with. We've collaborated many times in the past, we love her energy, spirit, and her ability to just come out with outrageously catchy melodies on the spot. Sara sent us the 'Back to You' vocal and we were immediately blown away. 