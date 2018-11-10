Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Guitarist and musician Adam Shoenfeld and CMT personality Katie Cook of the duo SunKat chatted with Digital Journal about their new music. Cook continued, "The dream inspired the song and it truly felt like a gift from her. We decided to donate all the money from downloads of 'Hey Jo Jo' to When asked about the origin of their stage name, Cook responded, "The name is a mash-up of our nicknames Sunny and Kat. Adam came up with it, and it just felt perfect. There was something kind of '70s sounding about it, and that is our favorite era of music." On their musical inspirations, Shoenfeld said, "We grew up on Fleetwood Mac, Led Zeppelin, and older country. We are both huge Tom Petty fans. We love great singers like Vince Gill and Alison Krauss and great performers like Dolly Parton and David Bowie. Katie is especially into Deborah Allen and Debbie Harry. I love Jimi Hendrix and ELO; I guess you could say our influences are all over the place." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music business, they said, "Technology is wonderful in many ways; it allows us to connect with people and discover music we may not have otherwise heard. It's a beautiful tool, especially for musicians. The downside, of course, is that people have used it to steal music, which has seriously hurt the business. There are typically many people involved in the music you hear, not just the artist on tour selling tickets." They continued, "Songwriters, session players, producers, engineers and more depend on album sales to survive, and music being downloaded for free forces many talented people out of the business. This can seriously hurt the quality of music being made. It will hopefully all balance out, but technology is forcing us all to find balance in this new digital era." Regarding their use of technology in their daily routines as musicians, they said, "Technology is used in the recording and the promoting; it is a part of the process for sure. But, for us, nothing beats being able to just sit down with a pen and paper and a guitar. It always starts organically for us and I don't think that will ever change. We don't get excited about a beat, for example, and then start writing something around that. There is nothing wrong with that, but for us, it's about melody and chords and a story first." On balancing their schedules, they said, "We spend a lot of time staring at our calendars, and we have just learned that even if we are tired, making music makes us feel alive. We just make time for it, even if it means late nights or early mornings. We both absolutely love our other jobs, so we are lucky in the sense that SunKat isn't our escape. It is just added happiness and creativity. SunKat is a beautiful creative outlet and it's something we get to do together. It's our creative baby, and often times a date night means just working on SunKat. That makes us happy." Their advice for aspiring duos and groups is as follows: "Just get out there and make it happen; be driven and focused." "Figure out what sets you apart from someone else and really develop that. Just do it for all the right reasons too. Let the music always come first and be honest with yourself. Don't make music you aren't proud of, the world doesn't need any more of that. Don't get into it for money or fame; do it because you can't imagine not making music. If you create from an honest place, you will always be proud of what you put out there," they elaborated. For their fans, they said, "We would be honored if you would help us spread the word about 'Hey Jo Jo' and help us raise some money for The Arc. 