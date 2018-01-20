Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageAdam Lambert working on new music, to tour Australia with Queen

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     6 hours ago in Music
Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert has shared his latest news with his fans about his endeavors for the New Year "2018."
Lambert revealed that he has been in the studio a lot this past week, where he booked many more sessions, in an effort to work on his new solo music, before he goes out on the road.
In February and March of 2018, Lambert and the remaining members of the classic rock band Queen (Brian May and Roger Taylor) will be touring Auckland, New Zealand, Sydney, Australia, as well as other cities Down Under such as Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.
In his Twitter post, Lambert shared that he is "feeling super inspired," and rightfully so.
The "Whataya Want From Me" singer further hinted that there is a "new Era on the stove" that is "simmering on low heat." "Slow cookin' for maximum flavor," he added.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Adam Lambert and his latest music news, follow him on Twitter, and check out his official website.
More about Adam lambert, Music, Queen, Australia, Rock
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Liberia's Weah seeks to reassure ahead of inauguration
The eight industries being disrupted by Elon Musk
Op-Ed: Many questions arising about cryptocoin tether and Bitfinex
Review: Phillip Phillips terrific on new album 'Collateral' Special
Op-Ed: Russell Dickerson is the 'One to Watch in 2018' in country music
Adam Lambert working on new music, to tour Australia with Queen
Review: ‘Delicate Balance’ holds up as a study of bourgeois hypocrisy Special
How a tropical pathogen came to reside in the Pacific Northwest
Maritime industry shifting to more efficient electric propulsion
Tens of thousands take to US streets for Women's March