Adam Lambert working on new music, to tour Australia with Queen

By By Markos Papadatos 6 hours ago in Music Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert has shared his latest news with his fans about his endeavors for the New Year "2018." Lambert In February and March of 2018, In his Twitter post, The "Whataya Want From Me" singer further hinted that there is a "new Era on the stove" that is "simmering on low heat." "Slow cookin' for maximum flavor," he added. To learn more about singer-songwriter revealed that he has been in the studio a lot this past week, where he booked many more sessions, in an effort to work on his new solo music, before he goes out on the road.In February and March of 2018, Lambert and the remaining members of the classic rock band Queen (Brian May and Roger Taylor) will be touring Auckland, New Zealand, Sydney, Australia, as well as other cities Down Under such as Perth, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.In his Twitter post, Lambert shared that he is "feeling super inspired," and rightfully so.The "Whataya Want From Me" singer further hinted that there is a "new Era on the stove" that is "simmering on low heat." "Slow cookin' for maximum flavor," he added.To learn more about singer-songwriter Adam Lambert and his latest music news, follow him on Twitter , and check out his official website