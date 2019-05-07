Adam Lambert to release new pop single 'New Eyes' on May 15

On May 7, Grammy-nominated pop star Adam Lambert announced on his social networks that he will be releasing a brand new single.
This new pop solo single is called "New Eyes" and it will be released on May 15. "A new era begins May 15th: My new single #NewEyes," Lambert tweeted to his dedicated fans and followers.
Lambert's previous single "Feel Something" and its acoustic video both earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
On June 28, Lambert will be performing live at the Good Morning America (GMA) "Summer Concert Series."
On April 29, he was featured in the ABC music documentary, The Show Must Go On: The Queen and Adam Lambert Story, which Digital Journal described as "amazing."
One day prior to that, on April 28, Lambert served as a celebrity guest mentor the hit reality singing competition American Idol, where the theme revolved around the musical catalog of Queen.
For the latest Adam Lambert news, follow him on Twitter.