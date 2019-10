Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter

Lambert shared via a tweet to his fans and followers that he will be playing the Bowery Ballroom on December 16, which will include music from his latest studio offering, Velvet: Side A EP, which was described as "amazing" by Digital Journal . His latest EP features the '70s-inspired single " Superpower ."Last weekend, as Digital Journal reported , Lambert performed with rock group Queen at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York City.His Velvet: Side A EP was released on September 27 and it is available on Apple Music and on Amazon . It was well-received by fans and music critics alike.To learn more about word-renowned pop-rock star Adam Lambert and his music, check out his Facebook page