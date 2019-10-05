Adam Lambert to play Bowery Ballroom in New York City this winter

Email
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - International pop star Adam Lambert announced that he will be performing at the historic Bowery Ballroom in Manhattan this December.
Lambert shared via a tweet to his fans and followers that he will be playing the Bowery Ballroom on December 16, which will include music from his latest studio offering, Velvet: Side A EP, which was described as "amazing" by Digital Journal. His latest EP features the '70s-inspired single "Superpower."
Last weekend, as Digital Journal reported, Lambert performed with rock group Queen at the 2019 Global Citizen Festival in New York City.
His Velvet: Side A EP was released on September 27 and it is available on Apple Music and on Amazon. It was well-received by fans and music critics alike.
To learn more about word-renowned pop-rock star Adam Lambert and his music, check out his Facebook page.
